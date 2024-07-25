How to watch USWNT vs. Zambia in Olympic women's soccer opener

There's still one day until the Opening Ceremony in Paris, but the U.S. women's national team is kicking off its Olympic journey before the lighting of the cauldron.
The USWNT in Paris is different than the one American fans have grown accustomed to at previous major tournaments. It has a new coach in Emma Hayes, who made her USWNT coaching debut in June. On the other end, the team will be without Alex Morgan, who was left off the Olympic roster and will not be on the field for a major tournament for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The revamped USWNT will begin its Olympic slate with a match its first ever match against Zambia on Thursday.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here's everything to know for the USWNT opener in Paris:
When is the USWNT-Zambia match?
The USWNT will open Group B play against Zambia at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 25.
Where is the USWNT-Zambia match?
The match will be held at Nice Stadium in Nice, France.
How to watch the USWNT-Zambia match
The USWNT-Zambia match will air on TV on USA Network, with coverage set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.
Viewers can stream the match on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
USWNT and Zambia FIFA rankings
The USWNT sits at No. 5 in the FIFA women's rankings, while the Copper Queens are at No. 64.
USWNT Olympic roster
Here are the 18 players on Hayes' Olympic squad, along with alternates:
Goalkeepers
- Casey Murphy, North Carolina Courage
- Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Defenders
- Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
- Emily Fox, Arsenal
- Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave
- Casey Krueger, Washington Spirit
- Jenna Nighswonger, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Emily Sonnett, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Midfielders
- Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain
- Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns
- Lindsey Horan, Lyon
- Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Forwards
- Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
- Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave
- Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
- Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars
- Lynn Williams, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Alternates
- Croix Bethune (midfielder)
- Jane Campbell (goalkeeper)
- Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)
- Emily Sams (defender)
Injured
- Catarina Macario, Chelsea
USWNT Olympic schedule
The USWNT will have two more group play games before the women's soccer tournament enters the knockout stage.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Streaming
|Sunday, July 28
|USWNT vs. Germany
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. ET
|USA Network, Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 31
|Australia vs. USWNT
|1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
|E!, Peacock, NBC Olympics