Olympic volleyball is headed to Paris for the first time.

Twenty-four teams across the men's and women's tournaments will take their turn on the court to compete for the highest place on the podium.

Paris is hosting the Olympic Games for the third time, after doing so in 1900 and 1924. However, it will be the city's first time hosting Olympic volleyball tournaments, as volleyball did not become an Olympic sport until 1964.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is everything to know about volleyball at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Which volleyball teams will compete at the 2024 Olympics?

Here is the full list of teams participating in the men's and women's Olympic volleyball tournaments this year:

Men's volleyball teams

Pool A

France

Slovenia

Canada

Serbia

Pool B

Poland

Italy

Brazil

Egypt

Pool C

Japan

United States

Argentina

Germany

Women's volleyball teams

Pool A

France

United States

China

Serbia

Pool B

Brazil

Poland

Japan

Kenya

Pool C

Italy

Turkey

Netherlands

Dominican Republic

Where will volleyball be played at the 2024 Olympics?

Matches will take place at the South Paris Arena, which is located nearby the most visited Paris attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, Champ de Mars and Bois de Boulogne.

Volleyball schedule for the 2024 Olympics

Volleyball action in Paris will span almost the full duration of the 2024 Olympics.

The competition begins on Saturday, July 27, and will conclude on Aug. 11, the same day as the Closing Ceremony.

What's new for volleyball at the 2024 Olympics?

Olympic volleyball is getting a fresh serve in 2024.

The format has been revamped this year with a streamlined format designed to maximize player performance. Gone are the days of relentless matches every two days; teams will now have a more manageable schedule of three pool matches within three groups of four.

This shift from group five matches to three not only ensures players arrive at the quarterfinals with greater stamina; it also creates a more balanced competition with 12 teams divided equally in the opening stage.

The top two teams from each pool, along with the two best third-place finishers, will earn quarterfinal spots. From there, it's a single-elimination tournament until an Olympic champion is crowned.

Previous Olympic volleyball champions

The United States women's national volleyball team soared to its first ever gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Brazil in the championship match.

The men's volleyball competition in Tokyo saw France emerge victorious, snatching the gold medal from the feared Russian team, while Argentina beat volleyball powerhouse Brazil for bronze.

Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals in volleyball?

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, the Soviet Union still leads the rankings in Olympic volleyball, having won a total of 12 medals from 1964 to 1988. Brazil and the U.S. are tied for second, having won 11 medals each.

Who are the best men's and women's volleyball team in the world?

Italy is the highest-ranked women's national volleyball team worldwide in the International Volleyball Federation's world rankings. The U.S. sits at fifth in the women's rankings heading into the 2024 Olympics.

Poland is No. 1 in the men's rankings entering Paris. The team claimed the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2023 title and the European Championship. The U.S. men rank sixth ahead of the Paris Games.