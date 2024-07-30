Trending
2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: BMX athlete Perris Benegas opens Paris Games with phenomenal run

Americans Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas on Tuesday qualified for the women's BMX freestyle final

By Staff and wire reports

Share

American Perris Benegas, who finished fourth in Tokyo, opened with an amazing run on Tuesday and qualified for the final in women's BMX freestyle.

Five-time world champion Hannah Roberts of the United States topped qualifying, while reigning gold medalist Charlotte Worthington of Britain failed to advance to the finals.

Just three of 12 riders are eliminated in qualifying, and one of them was Worthington, who became the first woman to land a 360 backflip in competition at the Tokyo Games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The men's and women's BMX freestyle finals will be held on Wednesday, July 31, starting at 5:10 ET.

play

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us