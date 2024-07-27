*clears throat in Millennial*

Remember that one dunk in "Space Jam" where Michael Jordan’s arm streeeetched all the way to the basket to defeat the Monstars?

Victor Wembanyama gave us a similar moment in real life on Saturday.

In the second quarter of France's Olympic-opening win over Brazil, 78-66, Wemby elevated to dunk with his arm fully outstretched, highlighting just how stunningly long that arm is:

No need for special effects when it comes to the French phenom.

That was three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade on the call, who made his TV debut as a game analyst alongside Noah Eagle.

Host nation France is now 1-0 in Group B play.

Next up: Rui Hachimura and Japan on Tuesday.

