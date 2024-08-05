Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters twice. He's been the world No. 1 golfer for 99 weeks. He has 12 wins on the PGA Tour.

But winning his first gold medal representing Team USA clearly hit different.

After shooting a 9-under, bogey-free final round on Sunday at Le Golf National, the 28-year-old star took his rightful place atop the podium.

The U.S. national anthem began blaring as the American flag was raised, and Scheffler began visibly emotional with his hand over his heart. He even wiped away tears as "The Star-Spangled Banner" concluded.

It's been a whirlwind year already for Scheffler, and it all culminated in this moment. He won the Masters in April and picked up five other victories throughout the season. But he was arrested in a bizarre situation at the PGA Championship in May, just a few days after his first child was born.

Scheffler will return to the course at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the FedExCup playoffs, on Aug. 15-18.

