When does gymnastics end at the 2024 Olympics? Schedule for final events

Gymnastics isn't over yet at the 2024 Olympics. In fact, there's still some major competition left, but it won't last long.

The nation's eyes will be on Team USA women's gymnastics come Monday as the quest continues for more Simone Biles gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Sunni Lee, a teammate of Simone Biles, will also be in the spotlight as she competes in the beam final alongside the gymnastics GOAT.

Simone Biles executed her eponymous Yurchenko double pike to win gold in the vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

Biles will also compete against another teammate, Jordan Chiles, in the floor event Monday, marking the last women's gymnastics competition of the Games.

As for the men, while no U.S. athletes are expected to compete, finals will be held in the parallel and horizontal bars.

Here's what to know about all three events and how to watch:

Women's gymnastics schedule: Beam final on Aug. 5

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Floor final on Aug. 5

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Parallel bars final on Aug. 5

Men's gymnastics schedule: Horizontal bar final on Aug. 5