Here's when the first medals will be awarded in the Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway.

While the Opening Ceremony won't take place until later this week, the Olympic action in France kicked off with men's rugby and men's soccer matches on Wednesday. Team USA played to a draw with France before falling to Fiji in rugby, and the Americans fell to the host country in soccer.

More events, including women's soccer and women's handball, are set to begin on Thursday before the Olympic cauldron is lit during Friday's Opening Ceremony.

So, when will the first medals be up for grabs in Paris?

When is the first medal event in the 2024 Olympics?

The first medals of the 2024 Olympics will be awarded in shooting with the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Saturday. Qualification begins at 3 a.m. ET followed by the bronze and gold medal matches starting at 4:30 a.m. Team USA's Mary Tucker is looking to make the podium once again after winning silver at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 10m air rifle mixed team final will be the first of several medal events on Saturday. Medals will also be on the line in diving, fencing, judo, road cycling, rugby, skateboarding and swimming. That includes the women's 400m freestyle swim, where Katie Ledecky is looking to reclaim gold after finishing second to Australia's Ariarne Titmus in Tokyo.

Here's a full look at Saturday's medal events by sport:

Diving: Women's synchronized 3m springboard final

Women's synchronized 3m springboard final Fencing: Men's sabre individual gold and bronze medal bouts, women's épée individual gold and bronze medal bouts

Men's sabre individual gold and bronze medal bouts, women's épée individual gold and bronze medal bouts Judo: Women's 48kg, men's 60kg

Women's 48kg, men's 60kg Road cycling: Women's individual time trial, men's individual time trial

Women's individual time trial, men's individual time trial Rugby: Men's gold and bronze medal matches

Men's gold and bronze medal matches Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed team gold and bronze silver matches

10m air rifle mixed team gold and bronze silver matches Skateboarding: Men's street

Men's street Swimming: Men's 400m freestyle, women's 400m freestyle, women's 4x100m freestyle relay, men's 4x100m freestyle relay

You can check out a detailed breakdown of the Olympic schedule here.

The Team USA House for the Paris 2024 Olympics opened its doors on Wednesday for a sneak preview of where fans can mingle with athletes and have a hot dog or an Americano during the Games.