Here are the venues for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Twenty-two sports will be played across 18 venues at the 2024 Paralympics

By Max Molski

The 2024 Olympics put a global spotlight on Paris, and the action is set to continue throughout the French capital with the Paralympics.

The 2024 Paralympics will feature many of the same venues as the Summer Olympics. Para athletics will be held at Stade de France, Bercy Arena will host wheelchair basketball and the Eiffel Tower Stadium will convert from a beach volleyball court to a blind football field.

Other French landmarks on the list of venues include the Château de Versailles, Les Invalides and the Grand Palais.

In all, there will be 18 venues for the 22 sports at the 2024 Paralympics. Here is a look at where events will be held for each sport.

Bercy Arena

Champ de Mars Arena

Sarah Adam, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is attempting to become the first woman to ever represent Team USA at a Paralympics in wheelchair rugby, a sport so violent it is nicknamed “murderball.”

Château de Versailles

  • Para equestrian

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

  • Shooting para sport

Clichy-sous-Bois

  • Para road cycling

Eiffel Tower Stadium

  • Blind football

Grand Palais

  • Para taekwondo
  • Wheelchair fencing

Invalides

  • Para archery

La Courneuve

  • Para athletics

North Paris Arena

  • Sitting volleyball

Paris La Defense Arena

  • Para swimming

Pont Alexandre III

  • Para triathlon

Porte de La Chapelle Arena

  • Para badminton
  • Para powerlifting

Stade Roland-Garros

  • Wheelchair tennis

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome

  • Para track cycling

South Paris Arena

Stade de France

  • Para athletics

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

  • Para canoe
  • Para rowing

