Here are the venues for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris

The 2024 Olympics put a global spotlight on Paris, and the action is set to continue throughout the French capital with the Paralympics.

The 2024 Paralympics will feature many of the same venues as the Summer Olympics. Para athletics will be held at Stade de France, Bercy Arena will host wheelchair basketball and the Eiffel Tower Stadium will convert from a beach volleyball court to a blind football field.

Other French landmarks on the list of venues include the Château de Versailles, Les Invalides and the Grand Palais.

In all, there will be 18 venues for the 22 sports at the 2024 Paralympics. Here is a look at where events will be held for each sport.

Bercy Arena

Champ de Mars Arena

Para judo

Wheelchair rugby

Sarah Adam, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is attempting to become the first woman to ever represent Team USA at a Paralympics in wheelchair rugby, a sport so violent it is nicknamed “murderball.”

Château de Versailles

Para equestrian

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

Shooting para sport

Clichy-sous-Bois

Para road cycling

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Blind football

Grand Palais

Para taekwondo

Wheelchair fencing

Invalides

Para archery

La Courneuve

Para athletics

North Paris Arena

Sitting volleyball

Para swimming

Pont Alexandre III

Para triathlon

Porte de La Chapelle Arena

Para badminton

Para powerlifting

Stade Roland-Garros

Wheelchair tennis

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome

Para track cycling

South Paris Arena

Boccia

Goalball

Para table tennis

Stade de France

Para athletics

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium