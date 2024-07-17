Here's why 2024 Olympic surfing is in Tahiti instead of Paris

Trending
The 2024 Olympics may be in Paris, but not all events will actually transpire there.

One sport at the Paris Games that will take place elsewhere is surfing, which will be held thousands of miles away.

Surfing, which made its debut at the Tokyo Games, was also held in a slightly different spot in 2021, occurring at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba about two hours away from the city.

So, where will surfing be at the 2024 Olympics? Here's what to know:

What Olympic event will be held in Tahiti?

The 2024 Olympic sport in Tahiti is surfing.

Why is Olympic surfing in Tahiti?

Olympic surfing will be held in Tahiti, specifically Teahupo'o, because the Paris committee wanted to spread the 2024 Games beyond France, such as its own overseas territories.

Tahiti is part of French Polynesia, which is a semi-autonomous territory of France. The closest large landmass locations to Tahiti are New Zealand and Australia.

How far is Tahiti from Paris?

If traveling via airplane, the shortest distance from Tahiti to Paris is about 9,700 miles.

When is surfing at the 2024 Olympics?

Surfing will run from Saturday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 30.

How to watch surfing at the 2024 Olympics

Surfing will be available to watch on NBC's digital streaming platforms, such as PeacockNBCOlympics.comNBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app.

