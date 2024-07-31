Women's gymnastics all-around final: When to watch, what to know

Straight from their gold-medal winning performance in the women's artistic gymnastics team final, Suni Lee and Simone Biles will face each other Thursday as the individual Olympics competition begins in Paris.

On Thursday, both star gymnasts for Team USA will compete in the women's all-around final.

The event will take place at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Lee is the defending gold-medal champion. Biles had to withdraw from the event in Tokyo. Now, they'll compete against each other as teammates and friends with both heavily favored to make the podium and take home more hardware.

When is the women's artistic gymnastics all-around final?

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1.

How can I watch the women's all-around final?

The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and nbcolympics.com at the link here.

Who qualifies for the women's all-around final?

The 24 gymnasts with best total individual scores from qualifying will be able participate in the all-around final.

No more than two gymnasts from any one country can participate in the all-around final, therefore some gymnasts who made not have had a top-24 qualifying score may advance.

The Eiffel Tower looms large at the 2024 Olympics but just how big is the monument? Let’s see how the combined heights of the men’s and women’s gymnastics team stack up to this cultural icon.

How does the all-around final work?

In the all-around final, there are four rotations.

The rotations include vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

The top six qualifiers start on the vault, the next six qualifiers start on uneven bars, qualifiers ranked 13 to 18 start on the balance beam, and the final six qualifiers start on the floor exercise.

Who are the top contenders for the all-around final?

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are definitely favorites to make the podium, but also keep your eye on Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Brazil won the bronze medal at the team event Tuesday.

Who medaled in the all-around event in Tokyo?

Suni Lee took home the gold in Tokyo. Andrade captured the silver and Russia's Angelina Melnikova took home the bronze. Biles withdrew from the competition.