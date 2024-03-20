Saquon's daughter on joining Eagles: ‘Does that mean we're gonna win now?'

The New York Giants fan base couldn’t have liked that Saquon Barkley signed a 3-year contract to play for the team’s division rival. If Tiki Barber’s reaction was any guide, this ranks as a WWE-style heel turn.

Barkley never uttered a bad word about his former team, despite loss after loss, despite dropping $160 million on Daniel Jones while stringing him along, eventually placing the franchise tag on him, then signing him to a one-year deal for the same amount of money the franchise tag was worth, before last season.

His daughter, on the other hand?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles provided a video diary of Barkley’s first 24 hours as a member of the team today, during which the Eagles new offensive weapon recounted an unintended zinger uttered by his 6-year-old daughter, Jada.

“..[W]hen I told her that we’re going to be going to Philly, she kinda was just like, ‘Does that mean we’re gonna win now?’ And I just started smiling and said ‘Hopefully, hopefully we going to win some more games.’"

Oof. She told zero lies. That line has to cut to the very heart of every Giants fan. She is neck-and-neck with Liam Castellanos on the Philly sports offspring charts.

Barkley gave his all in the six seasons he played for the Giants, but did not enjoy much team success, getting to the postseason just once in 2022, the only season he played in New York in which his team won more than six games.

It’s safe to agree with young Jada’s assumption. The Barkley family can count on more Victory Mondays in the future.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube