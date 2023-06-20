2023 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule, groups, final, more

Will be there a new champion at the Women's World Cup? Or will the U.S. women's national team go for a three-peat?

Including the USWNT, 32 nations will be battling in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup beginning in late July, which will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia for the first time ever.

The USWNT took home the ultimate prize in each of the last two tournaments in 2015 and 2019, but as women's football grows, so will the quality of the competition.

From the teams competing to their schedules and more, here's everything to know about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup calendar:

When does the 2023 Women's World Cup start?

The first game of the tournament is on Thursday, July 20. Co-host New Zealand will kick things off against Norway for the sole game of the day.

When is the 2023 Women's World Cup Final?

The final won't transpire until exactly a month later. The last two teams will duke it out on Sunday, Aug. 20, in Sydney, Australia.

What is the schedule for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

There are 32 teams divided across eight groups. The four teams in each group will play each other once, round-robin style. The USWNT will compete in Group E against Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. Here's a look at the Group E schedule, with all kick-off times in ET:

Friday, July 21: USA vs. Vietnam – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 23: Netherlands vs. Portugal – 3:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26: USA vs. Netherlands – 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 27: Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Portugal vs. USA – 3 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3 a.m.

You can view the full schedule for all groups and knockout stage games here.

There have been many classic and iconic U.S. women’s soccer kits over the years. Brandon Gaston, @TheLifeStylest on Instagram, ranks his top five USWNT kits ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

What are the groups for the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Here is a look at the eight groups for the tournament:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

China

Denmark

England

Haiti

Group E

Netherlands

Portugal

USA

Vietnam

Group F

Brazil

France

Jamaica

Panama

Group G

Argentina

Italy

South Africa

Sweden

Group H

Colombia

Germany

Morocco

South Korea

How to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup

English-language viewers can tune into the World Cup on Fox, which will broadcast 29 matches on its main network. The rest will air on FS1. All matches will be available to stream on the Fox mobile app.

The games will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo and Univision. All 64 matches will be streamed on Peacock.