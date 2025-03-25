Trending
2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

There are no venues on the U.S. East Coast for the tournament.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The opening match of this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup on June 14 will be played SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the governing body announced Monday.

The tournament, which ends on July 6 in Houston, likely will be missing several top players because FIFA gave priority to the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 through July 13.

While CONCACAF announced the 14 venues for the tournament last September it has not given locations of specific matches other than the opener and the championship. There are no venues on the U.S. East Coast.

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

The draw is April 10.

