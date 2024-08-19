After leading France's Olympic team to a silver medal at the Paris Games, Thierry Henry left his coaching job Monday, with the French soccer federation saying he had cited personal reasons for the departure.

Thierry Henry quitte son poste de sélectionneur des Espoirs 👋



Merci pour cette médaille Olympique 🥈 et bonne chance pour la suite de votre carrière, coach 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/UOqQsoMQO3 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) August 19, 2024

The France great had a contract through the next season and was due to resume coaching the France under-21 team next month in its qualifying group for the 2025 European Championship.

Thanking Henry for his work, federation president Philippe Diallo praised his “great professionalism, his rigor and his love of the blue jersey.”

Henry was hired one year ago with the Paris Olympics in mind and led the team to the final on Aug. 9, losing 5-3 to Spain after extra time at Parc des Princes.

After the final, the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward gave an elusive answer about his future plans that suggested he might not stay with the U21 team.

“Obtaining the silver medal for my country at the Olympic Games will remain one of the greatest sources of pride of my life,” Henry said in a statement Monday.

