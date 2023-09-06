Here are the Ballon d'Or, Feminin 2023 nominees

Soccer's supreme individual award is back for 2023.

The Ballon d'Or, widely viewed as the most prestigious award in the sport, is awarded to the previous season's best footballer.

French news magazine France Football has presented the honor since 1956, with Argentine icon Lionel Messi claiming it the most times (seven).

And by Oct. 30, when the winner will be announced, Messi may just have another to his tally. Messi was one of 30 nominees on the men's side, with 30 additional players nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin, given to the best female footballer of the year.

Messi, whose resume for the year is anchored by his World Cup win with Argentina and, to a lesser extent, his Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, will mainly be rivaled for the Ballon d'Or by Erling Haaland. The now-23-year-old Norwegian striker did not play in the World Cup but did help Manchester City to a historic treble, along with several individual awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not among the nominees for the first time since 2003.

Here's the full list of the nominees for the men's side:

Ballon d'Or 2023 nominees

André Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad/France

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez - Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan - Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri - Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez - Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England

On the women's side, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati leads the way after playing a key role in Spain's recent World Cup triumph. Several English players will look to compete for the honor as well, with Sophia Smith being the sole representative from the United States women's national team.

Here's the full list of the nominees for the women's prize:

Ballon d'Or Feminin 2023 nominees

Alba Redondo - Levante Union Deportiva/Spain

Kadidiatou Diani - Lyon/France

Rachel Daly - Aston Villa/England

Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid/Colombia

Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona/Sweden

Olga Carmona - Real Madrid/Spain

Amanda Ilestedt - Arsenal/Sweden

Hayley Raso - Real Madrid/Australia

Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich/England

Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns/USA

Hinata Miyazawa - Manchester United/Japan

Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona/Spain

Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg/Germany

Millie Bright - Chelsea/England

Daphne van Domselaar - Aston Villa/Netherlands

Sam Kerr - Chelsea/Australia

Patricia Guijarro - Barcelona/Spain

Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg/Poland

Debinha - Kansas City/Brazil

Guro Reiten - Chelsea/Norway

Yui Hasegawa - Manchester City/Japan

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona/Spain

Jill Roord - Manchester City/Netherlands

Alexandria Popp - Wolfsburg/Germany

Katie McCabe - Arsenal/Ireland

Mary Earps - Manchester United/England

Wendie Renard - Lyon/France

Mapi Leon - Barcelona/Spain

Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona/Nigeria

Khadija Shaw - Manchester City/Jamaica

Lionel Messi’s stellar performance with Inter Miami this summer has benefited these three promising soccer players.