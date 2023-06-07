How much money do players win at the 2023 Women's World Cup?

With the 2023 Women's World Cup approaching comes an exciting payday announcement.

FIFA announced on Wednesday that all 732 players participating in the prestigious event will get paid directly regardless of the result.

Not only will each player reap the rewards, the total prize money fund this year is more than three times more than the 2023 Women's World Cup total.

With the action set to kick off in July in Australia and New Zealand, let's break down the tournament's prize money:

How much money do players at the Women's World Cup get paid?

Each player that participates in the World Cup will get paid at least $30,000.

How much money do players on the winning Women's World Cup team get paid?

All players on the winning team will each get $270,000.

What is the Women's World Cup total prize money pool?

The total purse for the World Cup this year is $110 million.

This means that more than half of FIFA's total prize money fund will be awarded to players in the 32 team squads.

How much does the winning Women's World Cup nation get?

FIFA will be awarding the title-winning nation $10.5 million. Of that sum, $6.21 million will be distributed to players with the remaining $4.29 given to the federation.

Where do some of the other Women's World Cup funds go?

FIFA distributed $30.7 million to help teams prepare for the event.

The clubs that these World Cup players left to compete on the national stage will also get daily-rate payouts from a $11.5 million fund.

What was the men's 2022 World Cup in Qatar prize money?

The total purse at the men's tournament was $440 million.

According to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the hope is that men and women will get equal prize money at their next World Cups in 2026 and 2027, respectively.