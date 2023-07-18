How to watch the 2023 MLS All-Stars face Premier League's Arsenal

For the first time since 2019, Major League Soccer is utilizing its All-Star Game to face a top European club.

That edition saw MLS lose to Atletico Madrid 3-0, prompting the league to play the 2021 and 2022 games against Liga MX's All-Stars. There was no All-Star Game in 2020 due to COVID-19.

But now the format is flipped back to Europe, and the 2023 game will see MLS' best talents take on Arsenal of the English Premier League.

The two had previously faced off in the All-Star Game in 2016, with the Gunners topping MLS 2-1. Nearly seven years later, both sides have developed in their own ways.

Lionel Messi has come to Inter Miami, along with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. St. Louis City SC, the newest expansion team, remains atop the Western Conference in its debut season. Attacking midfielders like Thiago Almada and Hany Mukhtar are stuffing the stat sheets at elite rates.

Arsenal, on the other hand, finally ended a six-year drought away from the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 campaign, with young manager Mikel Arteta instilling the club with a fusion of young stars and established veterans.

So, here's everything to know to catch the game:

When is the 2023 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game kicks off on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2023 MLS All-Star Game?

Audi Field, home of D.C. United, will be the MLS All-Star Game’s venue in 2023. This is the third time Washington D.C. will host the event, and the first in Audi Field.

How to watch the 2023 MLS All-Star Game vs. Arsenal

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will only be available to watch on Apple TV+ through its MLS Season Pass. Non-Apple TV+ subscribers can purchase the pass for $14.99 per month or $49 for the rest of the season.

Current Apple TV+ subscribers can purchase the pass at a slightly discounted price of $12.99 per month or $39 for the rest of the season.

Who is on the 2023 MLS All-Star Game roster?

MLS has 28 players on its roster for 2023. FC Dallas and USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira, Atlanta United and Argentine rising star Thiago Almada and Nashville SC and USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman are among the key players.

The full list of players can be found here.