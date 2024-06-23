It's now the U.S. men's national team's turn to begin its Copa America journey.

With Argentina and Mexico among the winners for the first group-stage games, it'll be imperative for the U.S. to start off strong, too.

Even though knockout tournaments follow the "it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish" cliché, the U.S. needs to build momentum now before the games gradually increase in difficulty.

First up in the group is South American side Bolivia, which will be looking to play the upset card. Here's what to know to catch the USMNT-Bolivia Copa America opener:

When is the USMNT vs. Bolivia Copa America game?

The U.S. and Bolivia will play on Sunday, June 23.

What time is the USMNT vs. Bolivia Copa America game?

The game is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Where is the USMNT vs. Bolivia Copa America game?

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Bolivia Copa America game

FOX will broadcast the game in English. Univision and TUDN will carry the game in Spanish.

What is Bolivia's FIFA ranking?

As of FIFA's latest international ranking of the men's teams on June 20, Bolivia came in at No. 84, one spot up from the last edition. For comparison's sake, the U.S. is at No. 11, which is the same from the last edition.