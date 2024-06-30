It all comes down to this.

That may sound dramatic given it's still the Copa America group stage, but the U.S. men's national team is in serious jeopardy of not advancing from a pool comprising Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia.

The U.S. put itself in a good position after handling Bolivia 2-0 in the group opener, but things quickly went south in the second game versus Panama. Tim Weah was issued a red card in the 18th minute, and though Folarin Balogun put the U.S. on top first, Panama scored twice after to steal a 2-1 victory.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Now the U.S. needs a result against high-flying Uruguay -- likely a win -- to avoid being grouped as Panama could advance in second place instead.

Here's how to watch the U.S.-Uruguay Copa America game with all the marbles on the line early:

When is the USMNT vs. Uruguay Copa America game?

The USMNT-Uruguay game is set for Monday, July 1.

What time is the USMNT vs. Uruguay Copa America game?

Kickoff time is slated for 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Uruguay Copa America game?

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream USMNT vs. Uruguay in Copa America

The USMNT-Uruguay game will be broadcast in English on FS1. Univision and TUDN will carry the game in Spanish.

What is Uruguay's FIFA international ranking?

Uruguay, as of FIFA's latest international ranking on June 20, is ranked as the No. 14 men's international team. For comparison's sake, the USMNT is at No. 11.

However, the rankings are not an end-all measurement to compare teams. Uruguay is led by the better manager in Marcelo Bielsa, though he'll be facing a touchline ban versus the U.S.

Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Jose Maria Gimenez and Rodrigo Bentancur are among the key stars who play for top clubs across Europe, so the U.S. will definitely not have it easy.

USMNT legend Tim Howard discusses if Gregg Berhalter is the right coach to lead the United States men's national soccer team.