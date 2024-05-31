How to watch USWNT vs. South Korea in Emma Hayes' debut as head coach

The United States women's national team is back in action for the first time since April.

That time saw the team triumph over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup Final. But while the USWNT won't be playing for a trophy this month, the upcoming fixtures will be pivotal from a system and chemistry standpoint.

New head coach Emma Hayes has finally arrived after winning the Women's Super League. Hayes, a serial winner, has until the end of July to get her squad prepared for the 2024 Paris Games.

First up is a pair of international friendlies versus South Korea, with one approaching this weekend. Here's everything to know for the game:

When is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

The USWNT will play South Korea on Saturday, June 1.

What time is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

Kickoff time is slated for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. South Korea game?

Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids, is the venue for the match.

How to watch the USWNT vs. South Korea game

Saturday's game will be available to broadcast in English on TNT with a stream on Max. A Spanish broadcast will be available on Universo with a stream on Peacock.

What is South Korea's FIFA ranking?

South Korea is the No. 20-ranked international women's team, as of FIFA's latest ranking on March 15. For comparison's sake, the USWNT is at No. 4.