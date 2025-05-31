Inter feels pain of another Champions League final defeat but pride remains

Inter Milan’s heroics against Barcelona make its record Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain all the more disappointing for the Nerazzurri.

Inter staged an improbable comeback to beat Barcelona 7-6 over two pulsating semifinal legs.

But there was no sign of that audacity or confidence on Saturday in Munich, where PSG romped to a 5-0 victory for the biggest winning margin in a European Cup final.

“It shouldn’t overshadow the season we’ve had. You just need to think of the journey we’ve been on in the Champions League,” said Inter president Giuseppe Marotta, whose team also knocked out Feyenoord and Bayern Munich.

Inter suffered its second defeat in the final in three years after losing the 2023 showpiece to Manchester City in Lisbon.

“The image that remains cancels a bit the great season that we have had,” Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella said. “Because unfortunately, in life, as in soccer, what happens last is what we are left with.”

That impression was one of a team that simply failed to match PSG’s early intensity. PSG players looked sharper and hungrier, while Inter players gave the ball away with passes that failed to reach their intended recipient.

Inter ’keeper Yann Sommer kicked the ball out of play twice early. It was no surprise when Achraf Hakimi broke the deadlock against his former side. Hakimi didn’t celebrate but the PSG fans did. Their party was just beginning.

Désiré Doué scored twice, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ended the game as a contest, and Senny Mayulu completed the rout three minutes after going on as a substitute.

“They were stronger than us in everything, tactically, in their determination, they wanted it more, so we have to congratulate the opponents,” Barella said. “At times, blows like this happen, you need to get back up, roll up your sleeves and try to take Inter back up to where it deserves to be.”

Marcus Thuram had Inter’s best chances, going close with a header in the first half, then forcing a good save from the otherwise untroubled Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 75th.

There was no spirited comeback, no spectacular “remontada” as against Barcelona.

“We didn’t play a great final,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “That said, I’ve thanked the players for this season, and I’m proud to be their coach. It’s disappointing, but it doesn’t erase what we’ve done.”

Barella referred to getting to two finals in three years and exceeding expectations in recent years.

“We had a lot of games like against Bayern, like against Barcelona, where we said the heart mattered much more than the tactics," he added. “Today, unfortunately, we lacked an important quality.”

Inter announced before the game that its former club president, Ernesto Pellegrini, died aged 84.

