Kylian Mbappe, take a bow.

The French star Wednesday put on a show in the second leg of the Real Madrid-Manchester City Champions League tie, scoring an exquisite hat-trick to advance 6-3 on aggregate.

Entering the game up 3-2 after winning at the Etihad in the first leg, Mbappe started the scoring early, capitalizing in the fourth minute thanks to an inviting deep lobbed pass from rising center-back Raul Asencio.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mbappe took one touch with his chest, then easily chipped it over goalie Ederson, who came off his line.

Kylian Mbappé gets Real Madrid off to the PERFECT start 😤💫 pic.twitter.com/ONgUPE8XQl — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

His brace came in the 33rd minute, which topped his first goal. A well-worked team move from the back saw Jude Bellingham feed Vinicius Jr. on the right flank, who cut it back to Rodrygo down the middle. Rodrygo then laid it off to Mbappe on the left, who cut inside and finished while sending Josko Gvardiol to the floor.

A mesmerising team move finished cooly by Kylian Mbappé 🥶 pic.twitter.com/6aQpfKzSTT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

Mbappe completed his first Bernabeu hat-trick with a goal from the right flank in the 61st minute. He cut onto his weaker left foot, then drilled a low driven shot that Ederson couldn't parry.

Kylian Mbappé completes his first hat-trick at the Bernabéu ⚡ pic.twitter.com/AyNl0zd0Zu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

New defensive midfield signing Nico Gonzalez pulled one back for City in stoppage time, but the damage had been dealt.

Madrid will now advance to the round of 16, where it will meet either fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid or rising Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Mbappe has yet to win the Champions League following runs with French clubs AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

As for Pep Guardiola's City, who did not start Erling Haaland (injury) and Kevin De Bruyne, the full focus will shift to the Premier League and FA Cup. City currently are fourth in the Premier League table, enduring their worst run in the Guardiola era.

Madrid also eliminated City in last season's quarterfinals, eventually going on to win the whole tournament, its 15th of all time.

The two European giants met earlier this time around because of the revamped Champions League format that put teams in a massive 36-team league table rather than four-team groups as before. Madrid finished 11th and City 22nd to reach the extra two-legged playoff tie, culminating in this result.

With the Premier League season kicking off, here are five things to know about one of the world’s most exciting soccer leagues.