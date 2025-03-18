Latest FIFA report highlights the inequities in women's soccer

Despite the growing attention on women's soccer globally, the vast majority of players and teams still struggle for resources and investment.

FIFA on Monday released its annual report on the women's game, highlighting the inequities across the sport.

Soccer's world governing body expanded the fourth edition's scope from 34 leagues to 86 leagues and some 669 teams, providing a more accurate picture of the state of the game. It analyzed data in six areas: sporting, governance, financial landscape, fan engagement, data and digital, and player-related matters.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The report separated the leagues into three tiers, based on various criteria including whether the leagues had senior level competitions, the number of players that were on a 2023 Women's World Cup roster or a premier tournament like the Women's Euros, and the member association's budget for women's soccer.

The report found that the average gross salary across all tiers was $10,900, but that number was skewed by 16 clubs in the top tier that paid players an average of more than $50,000. The average salary for top-tier teams was $24,030 globally — less than a living wage in many places.

Women's soccer is not yet profitable, with top-tier leagues generating an average of $4.4 million in revenue but spending an average of $7.6 million. The lowest tier averaged $76,000 in revenue, with $182,000 in expenses. FIFA did not identify the individual clubs within each each tier.

Only 22% of the clubs surveyed had women's coaches, the report said.

The majority of top-tier leagues had domestic broadcast deals (91%) compared to 32% in the bottom tier. Just 42% of the third-tier teams have a title sponsor, compared to 69% at the top.

The report comes as FIFA introduced two more international club tournaments, the 2026 Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 Women's Club World Cup.

The organization announced earlier this month that 19 teams will take part in the first-ever Women's Club World Cup in January-February 2028.

The new Women's Champions Cup will include the six continental club champions and will be played in January next year.

It is hoped that the competitions spur more investment by keeping attention on the players even when it's not a Women's World Cup year.

“This month FIFA announced the timelines and formats for two new, landmark, global FIFA women’s club competitions,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement Monday. “As we embark on the development of these tournaments, it is equally important that we offer insights and resources to women’s football stakeholders so that together we can build on the solid foundations already in place. FIFA will utilize the findings to build tailor-made programs that will support member associations to continue to professionalize women’s football — this is critical as we embark on a new era for women’s club football on the global stage.”