Could one of soccer's greats make his way to Major League Soccer in the near future?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, widely considered one of the best ever in his position, reportedly "expressed interest" in San Diego FC, The Athletic reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

🚨 Kevin De Bruyne's representatives held talks with San Diego FC, as the Southern California city is a place De Bruyne would consider if he were to play in MLS.



(Source: @TheAthleticFC) pic.twitter.com/cwGa9dUHnG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 22, 2024

De Bruyne's camp had one conversation with San Diego, which is slated to begin play in the 2025 MLS season.

San Diego is a location the Belgian would consider should be make the switch from the English Premier League.

But that's as far as conversations have gone, the report added. A deal currently is not imminent.

De Bruyne, who turns 33 in June, has a contract with Manchester City that expires next summer. There have been rumors of De Bruyne extending his deal to retire with the club at a later date or moving onto another team, with Saudi Arabian sides also said to be interested.

He's coming off a season in which City won the Premier League title for the fourth straight year and six in the last seven, though 115 financial charges still loom over the club.

Despite battling injuries, De Bruyne recorded four goals and 10 assists in 18 league appearances.

San Diego has also been linked to legendary Spanish center-back Sergio Ramos, as well as Mexican winger Hirving Lozano.