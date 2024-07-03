B.J. Callaghan is leaving his role as an assistant coach on the U.S. men’s national soccer team to become head coach of Nashville SC.

Callaghan will officially take over on July 22, ahead of Leagues Cup 2024 and Nashville SC’s July 31 match against Mazatlan FC. He replaces Gary Smith, who was fired on May 16 after the team had a 3-4-5 start this season.

The 43-year-old Callaghan had served as interim head coach of the U.S. team last summer and led the squad to the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League championship and the semifinals of the Gold Cup. He returned to an assistant coaching role after Gregg Berhalter was reappointed as head coach.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Taking the head coach position at Nashville SC is an incredible opportunity and an exciting next step in my career,” Callaghan said in a statement released by the team. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Gregg Berhalter for his mentorship and support throughout my time with the U.S. Men’s National Team. The experience I’ve gained here has been invaluable, and I’m deeply appreciative of the relationships and memories made along the way.

“While I am thrilled to embark on this new journey, it is bittersweet to leave a team and staff that I believe in so deeply. I have full confidence in the exceptional coaching staff we have in place and know the team is in great hands.”

Callaghan’s tenure with U.S. Soccer began in 2019 as a strategy analyst. He was promoted to assistant coach later that year.

Before joining U.S. Soccer, Callaghan was an assistant coach in Major League Soccer with the Philadelphia Union.

“B.J. has a tremendous amount of experience that spans all levels of soccer at the highest levels of the game and has excelled throughout the MLS ecosystem,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement. “He is an exceptional leader who gets the most out of the players and teams that he has coached and brings a hard-working and relentless mentality to our club. B.J. is ready for this opportunity to continue to build and develop a winning culture and is the right person to drive our club’s ambition for success.”

The USMNT's hopes to advance were spoiled as they were knocked out of the Copa America tournament following a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay.