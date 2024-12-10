FIFA Club World Cup match schedule announced for Philly 2025

If you're anything like us, we're counting down the days for FIFA World Cup 26.

While we wait, there's now a few dates (eight, to be exact), that can be circled on the calendar to look forward to in 2025.

The match schedule for all participating cities across North America in the World Cup was released in early 2024. Now, the official match schedule for Philadelphia for group stage and knockout rounds for the FIFA Club World Cup have been announced:

Group Stage

June 16, 9:00 p.m. ET: Group D — Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

June 18, 12:00 p.m. ET: Group G — Manchester City (England) vs. WYDAD AC (Morocco)

June 20, 2:00 p.m. ET: Group D — Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Chelsea (England)

June 22, 12:00 p.m. ET: Group G — Juventus (Italy) vs. WYDAD AC (Morocco)

June 24, 9:00 p.m. ET: Group D — Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) vs. Chelsea (England)

June 26, 9:00 p.m. ET: Group H — Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Knockout Rounds

June 28, 12 p.m. ET — Round-of-16 match

July 4, 9:00 p.m. ET — Quarterfinal match

Tickets for group stage matches go on sale Thursday, December 19 at 10 a.m. on FIFA.com/tickets.

You can find more information on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the City of Brotherly Love here.