Union name Bradley Carnell as 4th head coach in franchise history

ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 15: Bradley Carnell Head Coach St. Louis City SC applauds the crowd at the end of the game during a game between Inter Miami CF and St. Louis City SC at CITYPARK on July 15, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ ISI Photos /Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Union on Thursday announced they have named Bradley Carnell as the fourth head coach in franchise history.

The news came nearly two months after the club parted ways with Jim Curtin, who spent 10 years and 11 seasons as head coach for the Union.

Carnell is bringing 10 years of professional coaching experience, including eight seasons in Major League Soccer. Most recently, he spent two seasons as manager of St. Louis CITY SC as the team's inaugural head coach.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The South Africa native led CITY SC to become 2023 Western Conference Champions with a 17-12-3 record. It became the first expansion team to win a conference regular season title and record 17 wins.

"Bradley has the attributes we were looking for in a manager and the experience needed as we commit to getting back to our identity as a team," Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said. "With knowledge of both MLS and international markets, he is tactically astute and aligned with our sporting strategy.

"His approach emphasizes a high-press style of play while organizing a structured defense. Additionally, he shares the club's vision for developing players.

"We are confident he will bring a clear sporting philosophy that elevates the team and delivers a competitive season. We look forward to welcoming him to Philadelphia."

Carnell began his coaching career as head coach of the University of Johannesburg men’s team from 2012-2015.

The former defender played professionally for 18 years, making his debut at 16 years old with Wits University in South Africa in 1993.

“I’m honored to be named Head Coach of the Philadelphia Union, and I would like to thank the Union ownership group and Ernst Tanner for their trust in me,” said Carnell. “Philadelphia is an amazing city, built on communities of hardworking and passionate people who truly love their soccer.

"I am excited for this opportunity to build upon an already solid foundation and aim to help raise the Union organization to the next level that our fans and city can be proud of.”