Union unveil 2024 primary kit, bring back iconic element fans have been waiting for

The Philadelphia Union unveiled its 2024 "XV" primary kit with one element fans have been waiting for.

To celebrate the club's 15th season, the iconic stripe down the center is making its return with a modern twist.

“Union fans have been awaiting the return of the center stripe for many years,” said Shaun Kreider, Philadelphia Union Senior Creative Director. “With 2024 being the club’s landmark 15th season, we felt it only right to revisit the classic design, but with a modern twist.

"Originally inspired by the trusses of the Commodore Barry bridge that serves as a backdrop to Subaru Park, the XV jersey symbolizes a bridge from the past to the present and the Union’s commitment to bridging the gap between fans and their team with countless initiatives like the Union Creative Collective, who’s input brought this kit to life.”

The Art of DOOP 2024 Kit Launch Event is being held on February 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Subaru Park. There, iconic moments in Union history will be on display in art form with performances by a string quartet. Fans will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Supporters Shield and Eastern Conference Finals trophies. All pieces from the event will be auctioned off.

The kit is on sale now at MLSStore.com, Fanatics.com and Adidas.com.