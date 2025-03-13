Union, Chick-Fil-A pair up for promotion: ‘Corner Kicken for Chicken'

Aug 17, 2024; Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (27) makes a corner kick against Mazatlan FC during the first half in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal match at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Piggybacking on the popularity of the Sixers’ wildly popular “Bricken for Chicken,” the Philadelphia Union has partnered with restaurant chain Chick-Fil-A for a promotion of their own.

The current top team in the Eastern Conference (3-0-0) today announced “Corner Kicken for Chicken,” which will continue through the 2027 MLS season.

For those unfamiliar with “Bricken for Chicken,” Sixers fans were rewarded with chicken nuggets when a Sixers’ opponent misses two free throws during the second half of every home game. If it happens multiple times in the same game, the amount of nuggets increases: Five for one instance, then eight, then an even dozen.

Similarly, for the Union’s “Corner Kicken for Chicken,” (as you could probably guess by now) fans score nugs if the Union score from a corner kick. And just like the Sixers, the more they score, the more nuggets for fans.

Fans can claim the offer on the Chick-Fil-A app until 10:30 a.m. the day after the Union’s game, and one claimed, they have three days to redeem.