The Premier League's 20 clubs will discuss a proposal to scrap the use of video review — or VAR — for refereeing decisions.

Wolverhampton has submitted a resolution to trigger a vote at the league’s annual general meeting on June 6. If at least 14 of the 20 clubs vote in favor, VAR can be removed.

Wolves said the use of VAR has “led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL (referees body) and our fellow competitors," the club said.

“There is no blame to be placed — we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football — and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success."

However, Wolves said “it is time for a constructive and critical debate” on VAR future after five years of the technology.

“Our position," the club added, "is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

The Premier League confirmed there will be a discussion about the future of VAR at the AGM and said “we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.”

The league believes scrapping video review would lead to an increase in the number of incorrect decisions. According to the league, the number of correct decisions made in games has risen from 82% prior to the introduction of VAR to 96% this season.

“The league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans," the competition said.

Currently, the Swedish league is the only one of Europe’s top-30 ranked leagues not to use video review.