The final club game of 2024 is the biggest of them all -- the UEFA Champions League Final.

This year's edition will see two teams with deep histories square off, with one, in particular, known for its magic in the competition.

La Liga's Real Madrid, which boasts the most titles in the tournament, will face off against Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund, which won one in the '90s.

Madrid is coming off a stellar season in Spain where it lost just once en route to winning the league, while Dortmund fell to fifth after nearly winning the German league last season.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Champions League Final:

Who is playing in the 2024 Champions League Final?

When is the 2024 Champions League Final?

The final is set for Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Champions League Final?

Wembley Stadium in London is the host venue for the final.

How to watch the 2024 Champions League Final

The final will be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Who has won the most Champions League Finals?

Real Madrid has won the most Champions Leagues with 14. The next highest total is seven (Italy's AC Milan).

Dortmund, for comparison's sake, has one, which came in 1996-97. Madrid's most recent triumph came in 2021-22.

Which manager has won the most Champions League Finals?

In terms of coaches, Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is the manager with the most triumphs in the competition. He won two with Milan in 2003 and 2007 before winning two with Madrid in 2014 and 2022.

Three managers have won the tournament three times, including Pep Guardiola, so Ancelotti has an opportunity to add another for extra breathing room.

How did Real Madrid and Dortmund reach the Champions League Final?

Madrid finished atop Group C, which included Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. The club then eliminated RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Bayern Munich en route to reaching the final stage.

Dortmund claimed first in Group F, which was this year's "Group of Death." Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United were the other three clubs. Der BVB then eliminated PSV, Atletico Madrid and PSG, again, to make the final.

6 key players to watch in the 2024 Champions League Final

Ancelotti typically runs various 4-3-3 formations, but it's more free flowing than possession based. The quality of the players makes the system work, not the other way around. Edin Terzic, Dortmund's manager, runs a 4-2-3-1 with two defensive midfielders, hybrid fullbacks and non-inverted wingers.

These six players could be decisive:

AM Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid: Bellingham, who came to Madrid last season from Dortmund in a deal worth around a reported 100 million euros, is not your typical midfielder. He operates in more advanced areas rather than dictating play and picks his spots in the box wisely. With 19 goals and six assists in 28 league games, the 20-year-old has an opportunity for a storybook game.

CB Mats Hummels, Dortmund: Hummels, 35, is one of the best ball-playing center-backs you'll see. On top of that, he's often been reliable as a box defender and hasn't let his loss of pace and athleticism deter him from being one of the best in his position. If anyone can keep Madrid's forwards in check, Hummels, on his day, is a solid pick.

LW Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid: Like Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. is a potential Ballon d'Or candidate. The 23-year-old Brazilian has risen to the occasion in several games this year and has five goals and four assists in nine UCL games. If Julian Ryerson is Dortmund's starting right-back, he'll need to have the game of his life.

GK Gregor Kobel, Dortmund: Defense wins titles, and Dortmund will need its players to shine to have a chance. Along with Hummels, Kobel, 26, will need to exhibit why he's one of the sport's rising young keepers. The Swiss international isn't a great ball player but is an excellent shot stopper, which can be more important in these scenarios. (Madrid also has a goalie situation to watch between Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin.)

CM Toni Kroos, Madrid: Kroos won his first ever Champions League at Wembley and he can end his career by doing the same. The 34-year-old German midfielder, one of the best to do it, is set to play his last game for Madrid before retiring at the conclusion of the Euros in the summer. With Aurelien Tchouameni out, Kroos will be vital in dictating play against a team he's familiar with.

CAM Marco Reus, Dortmund: Someone will need to score for Dortmund at some point. BVB doesn't have the same world-class talent up top like Madrid, but Reus, 34, is a club legend who could also write his name in the history books with a UCL title. He's never won the tournament or the Bundesliga since arriving in 2012, but he also has the chance at a fairytale ending if he's used as a substitute.