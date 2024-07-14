‘It's never coming home': Fans react to Spain-England Euro final

Will it ever come home?
The England men's soccer team once again went trophy-less in a major international tournament, falling to Spain 2-1 in the Euro 2024 Final.
It marked Spain's fourth Euro win, the most by any nation of all time. For England, though, its wait persisted.
The Three Lions last won a major tournament in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final. They came close to a Euro trophy in 2021, but lost to Italy via a penalty shootout.
Here are some of the best reactions from the final:
Following the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, the next major tournament will be the 2026 World Cup, which will be based in the United States.