Uruguay players appear to scuffle in stands with Colombian fans after Copa America game

Things got heated Wednesday in the Uruguay vs. Colombia Copa America match.

During their semifinal in Charlotte, N.C., Colombia managed to hang on to a 1-0 win despite being down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half.

Players from both sides delivered hard fouls that resulted in multiple cards being issued, but the worst of it appeared to unfold after the game.

Following the final whistle, broadcast cameras appeared to catch Uruguayan players getting into it with Colombian fans in the stands.

Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players pic.twitter.com/XRbte2ibiy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

Another angle of the fight that broke out in the stands between Uruguay players and fans



(Via @the_bonnfire)pic.twitter.com/omgb60s4O6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

It appeared that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez threw punches in different directions while Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who didn't play in the game due to an injury, was also in the vicinity, among other teammates.

Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez claimed after the game that Colombian fans surrounded the players' families and cited the lack of security involved.

CONMEBOL, the South American soccer governing body, has not yet addressed the situation.

Colombia will move on to the final, where it will play Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday, July 14.

Uruguay's tournament, despite the loss, isn't done yet, too. It will play Canada in the third-place game on Saturday, July 13.

