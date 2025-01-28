USWNT's Jenna Nighswonger to transfer to Arsenal from Gotham FC: Report

A second U.S. women's national team defender is set to join the Women's Super League in England in a week's span.

A few days after Naomi Girma left San Diego Wave for Chelsea in a move that made her the record transfer in women's soccer, Jenna Nighswonger is set to sign for Arsenal, the Blues' rival, The Athletic's Meg Linehan reported Monday, citing league sources.

BREAKING: USWNT and Gotham FC defender Jenna Nighswonger is transferring to Arsenal for a $100,000 fee, sources tell @itsmeglinehan.



Details:https://t.co/KrCzWMIxmR pic.twitter.com/0WoINk85tt — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) January 27, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The reported fee is for $100,000. For comparison's sake, Girma left for Chelsea at $1.1 million.

Nighswonger, 24, has developed into a key player for the USWNT following her quick growth at NWSL side Gotham FC.

A late entry into the 2023 NWSL Draft, Nighswonger was seen as a midfielder with high potential. However, Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros played the left-footer at left-back, eventually winning Rookie of the Year honors in her debut campaign.

Gotham also won the NWSL title that season. Nighswonger registered five goals across 29 appearances in all competitions.

She made two appearances for the U.S. in 2023 but saw that balloon to 16 in 2024, where she scored two goals. She had a role in the USWNT's first-place finishes in the Paris Olympics, Concacaf W Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup. Both of her goals came in the Gold Cup.

Her NWSL numbers dropped this past season, as did her appearances. She scored twice in 17 total games.

But Arsenal, currently fourth in the table and just three points away from second, needed another versatile left-footer in the backline. Nighswonger's addition may also allow lefty Katie McCabe to play more on the left wing rather than in defense.

Fellow USWNT teammate Emily Fox is also the team's regular starter at right-back, so adapting could come quicker under newly promoted head coach Renée Slegers.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.