Where to watch the USMNT vs. Venezuela international friendly: TV, stream, more

The U.S. men's national team is back.

After last playing in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals vs. Jamaica in mid-November, the USMNT will take the pitch for two January international friendlies.

Because the January games don't fall under a FIFA-recognized international break, Mauricio Pochettino's roster is mostly comprised of MLS talents rather than stars abroad like Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Co.

Charlotte's Tim Ream and Nashville's Walker Zimmerman are among the veterans on the roster, while youngsters like CF Montreal's Caden Clark, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna and Chicago Fire's Brian Gutierrez will hope to make their marks.

However, young left-back John Tolkin will not be available after his recent transfer to the Bundesliga.

First up from the two January games is Venezuela on the weekend followed by a midweek battle versus Costa Rica. Here's everything to know to catch the first game vs. Venezuela:

When is the USMNT vs. Venezuela game?

The USMNT and Venezuela game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18.

What time is the USMNT vs. Venezuela game?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Venezuela game?

Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the USMNT vs. Venezuela game on TV

The USMNT-Venezuela game will be broadcast in English on TNT. NBC's Universo and Telemundo will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT vs. Venezuela game online

The USMNT-Venezuela game will be streamed in English on Max. NBC's Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

