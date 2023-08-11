Trending
19-year-old Salma Paralluelo sends Spain to first World Cup semifinal with win over Netherlands

Paralluelo scored the winning goal in extra time goal of the quarterfinal match in the 2023 Women's World Cup

By Mike Gavin

Salma Paralluelo
Lars Baron/Getty Images

Salma Paralluelo of Spain celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.

A teenager helped send Spain to its first semifinal of the Women's World Cup.

Salma Paralluelo, a 19-year-old forward who had substituted into the game, scored the go-ahead goal in extra time to give Spain a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso sent a through ball to Paralluelo, who beat her defender in a one-on-one situation and fired a shot that went off the post and into the back of the net in the 111th minute for her first goal of the tournament.

The post was much more kind to Spain late in the game than it had been in a dominant first half when two consecutive shots by Alba Redondo were denied by it.

But each of Spain's go-ahead goals in the game ended up deflected off the post and into the net.   

After a handball in the box by the Netherlands Stefanie van der Gragt, Mariona Caldentey converted the ensuing penalty kick off the post and in to give Spain a 1-0 lead. Redemption came quickly for van der Gragt, who broke free and fired past a diving keeper to score the equalizer in the first minute of stoppage time.

The two teams went to extra time, where the Netherlands Lineth Beerensteyn created multiple opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net.

That set the stage for Paralluelo, who extended the World Cup run for a country that entered this year's tournament having never advanced beyond the Round of 16.

Spain will now be one of the last four teams standing when play the winner of Japan and Sweden in the semifinals on Tuesday in Auckland.

