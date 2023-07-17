Here's the USWNT's schedule for the 2023 FIFA World Cup

The three-peat bid for the U.S. women's national team at the FIFA World Cup is about to commence.

With New Zealand and Norway kicking off 2023 World Cup action on Thursday, July 20, many U.S. fans might be wondering when they can catch the Gals take the field.

And rightfully so, considering the USWNT have put on dazzling and ruthless performances in previous World Cups to seize the title.

But doing so for a third consecutive time will be challenging, as other countries have developed and are better equipped to dethrone the well-oiled machine that is the USWNT.

So, let's take a look at when you can catch the USWNT in action as they embark for a three-peat in New Zealand and Australia:

Who will the USWNT play in the 2023 World Cup group stage?

The USWNT, which is in Group E, will play these three opponents, in order of appearance: Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal.

What is the USWNT's schedule at the 2023 World Cup?

For the opening three group stage games, here is how the USWNT's schedule lines up:

Vs. Vietnam on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Vs. the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Vs. Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. ET

Who would the USWNT play after the group stage?

If the U.S. advances from Group E in either first or second place, they would then meet the first- or second-place finisher from Group G in the round of 16.

Group G comprises Argentina, Italy, Sweden and South Africa.

That game would then take place on Saturday, Aug. 6.