Sarina Bolden scores Philippines' first ever goal in FIFA Women's World Cup

Sarina Bolden rose to the occasion -- literally.

In the 24th minute of the Philippines' second group stage match vs. co-hosts New Zealand on Monday, Bolden leaped over three defenders to head in a goal. Goalkeeper Victoria Esson couldn't control the ball's power from going into the net.

The goal came via a deep free kick that was sent into the penalty box, but New Zealand did well to initially clear it with a header towards the right flank.

However, Philippines midfielder Sara Eggesvik won a duel just outside the box to earn possession, then lofted a high cross that Bolden, a 5-foot-8 striker, jumped to head home.

It marked the first ever goal for the Philippines in a Women's World Cup since 2023 is the nation's debut in the freshly expanded 32-team tournament.

The Philippines used the goal to take a 1-0 lead at halftime against the co-hosts. The Filipinas logged just two shots in total in the opening 45 minutes, and Bolden's header was the only one that hit the target.

The Filipinas went scoreless in their 2-0 loss to Switzerland to open the tournament, where they recorded three shots in total (zero on target).