USWNT's Lindsey Horan heads home game-tying goal vs. Netherlands

The U.S. women's national team is back level with the Netherlands.
After trailing in a World Cup match for the first time in more than a decade, the USWNT found an equalizer in the 62nd minute at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on Wednesday.
On the Americans' seventh corner kick of the game, Rose Lavelle's cross into the box found captain Lindsey Horan, who headed it home for a game-tying score.
It was Horan's second goal of the tournament after scoring in the United States' opening win over Vietnam.
The USWNT thought it had grabbed the lead over the Netherlands just minutes following the equalizer. Trinity Rodman sent a perfect through ball to Alex Morgan, who got behind the Netherlands' defense. Morgan found the back of the net with a smooth one-touch finish, but the play was called offside.
Horan's set-piece score came after the USWNT faced its first World Cup deficit since 2011. The Netherlands' Jill Roord opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a clinical finish from just inside the box.