How much will Usher make performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

In a span of 25 minutes, a football stadium is transformed into an iconic concert venue and back, showcasing the world’s greatest musical talent in front of television’s grandest audience.

The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show will be no different.

After the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, Feb. 11, millions of eyeballs will get to enjoy a show from one of the world's most famous performers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

But do these artists get compensated for their performances? Lights, camera, action -- let’s take a look at how much halftime artists are paid:

Who is performing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?

Usher was named to be the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer due to "incredible fan demand."

The 45-year-old pop star also announced he will be making 17 additional stops on his North American tour, which begins this fall.

His stops include Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and Brooklyn, New York. He will be performing new material from his ninth studio album "Coming Home" which comes out Feb. 9 and some of his career hits.

Usher is set to perform at halftime of the 2024 Super Bowl, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

How much do Super Bowl halftime performers get paid?

You might think that the NFL is willing to pay top dollar to get such an iconic lineup of halftime performers. The truth is, artists who perform at a Super Bowl halftime historically make nothing.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

If you're wondering why artists perform essentially for free, it's because their rewards come in different forms. For instance, their financial benefits come through their guaranteed exposure to millions of people.

Through the halftime performances, artists are given an unmatched opportunity to promote their newest albums or singles, driving traffic to their upcoming tours or latest projects.

In 2020, Spotify reported that Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance by Shakira spiked her streams by 230% while Jennifer Lopez’s went up 335%.

In 2018, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show increased his sales gain by 534%.

Here are five things to know about Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Usher.

How much do Super Bowl halftime shows cost?

While Super Bowl performers are not paid by the NFL, the production details can be quite pricey. Whether it’s for fireworks, LED panels or extravagant entrances, here are some of the most notable halftime shows we have seen and the costs involved: