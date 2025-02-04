Roger Goodell answers questions about refs favoring the Chiefs

Virtually every Eagles fan has thought about it. They’re probably just as concerned about it as they are about Patrick Mahomes’ elusiveness, or Travis Kelce’s ability to find a hole in a zone defense.

They’re probably thinking about it right now.

They’re worried that the officiating crew working Super Bowl LIX will make a call (or several) that benefits Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

They can’t explain why. Well, not with anything concrete. It may be because Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift has made the Chiefs the most popular football team on earth.

And the premise isn’t just limited to Eagles fans. To fans of the Bills, or the Ravens, or other AFC rivals, it’s very real.

Real or not, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the refs in his annual Super Bowl Week media conference Monday.

Goodell says any theory of the Chiefs benefiting from preferential calls from officials is “ridiculous” and the league officiating is “outstanding.” pic.twitter.com/y5jVXQsKHu — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 3, 2025

Goodell was quick to dismiss the implication, calling the theory “ridiculous,” and describing the league’s officials as “outstanding.”

What did we think he was gonna say?

In fairness, if it was a true conspiracy, involving the biggest sports league in the world, and with this many people involved, someone surely would’ve leaked it by now.

But to a lot of fans in the Delaware Valley, the men wearing stripes are guilty until proven innocent.