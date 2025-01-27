Scripted Super Bowl? Logo conspiracy continues with Chiefs-Eagles matchup

The NFL is gearing up for another Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and it's one some fans say they could see coming almost a full year in advance.

Sure, the Chiefs and Eagles met in the Super Bowl just two years ago, and both teams were among the favorites to win their respective conferences entering the 2024 season. However, a popular conspiracy surrounding the Super Bowl logo in recent years suggests the second Chiefs-Eagles matchup was predetermined.

After a decade of cookie-cutter Super Bowl logos, the NFL brought color back to the design for the 2021 season with Super Bowl LVI. The logo featured warm red, orange and yellow tones for the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Decked out in yellow pants, the hometown Los Angeles Rams went on to beat the orange-and-black Cincinnati Bengals for the title.

The next year, the NFL rolled out a colorful, desert-themed logo for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs’ red and Eagles’ green were among the hues in the logo, and the Chiefs wound up beating the Eagles to earn their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

The NFL unveiled the logo for Super Bowl LVIII one day after that Chiefs win. The design went all-in on Las Vegas, which hosted the game for the first time in its history on Feb. 11, 2024. While the Baltimore Ravens did not reach the Sin City Super Bowl to match the predominantly purple logo, both the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers saw their red featured in the design.

That brings us to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The NFL collaborated with Tahj Williams, a local artist who is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans. Williams used Black Masking Indian methods of beading to build the Super Bowl LIX logo by hand.

With bright reds and hints of green, the Chiefs and Eagles' colors are once again incorporated in the logo.

A look back at the last four Super Bowl logos and matchups. (NBC)

Now, the Chiefs and Eagles will fight to make sure the confetti at Caesars Superdome features their team's colors.