2025 French Open prize money: Here's how much winners earn

Tennis is back at the Roland Garros Stadium.

Next up on the calendar is the second Grand Slam tournament of the year -- the French Open in Paris.

The 2024 edition saw Spaniard star Carlos Alcaraz claim the men's singles title, while Polish sensation Iga Świątek is looking for a stunning four-peat in the women's singles bracket.

On the doubles side, the men's tournament was won by Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavić of Croatia. The women's doubles hardware went to American Coco Gauff and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic.

So, what's at stake for the potential winners in the 2025 tournament? Here's what to know:

When is the 2025 French Open?

The tournament will run from Sunday, May 25 to Sunday, June 8.

What is the total purse at the 2025 French Open?

The total purse this year is $63.84 million, a 5.21% increase from 2024 (56.352 million euros).

How much will singles players earn per round at the 2025 French Open?

Here's a breakdown of the prize money at stake per round in singles action.

First round: $88,686

Second round: $133,000

Third round: $191,000

Round of 16: $301,000

Quarter-finals: $500,000

Semi-finals: $784,000

Runner-up: $1.44 million

Champion: $2.89 million

How much money did the 2024 French Open singles winners earn?

In 2024, Alcaraz and Świątek each collected 2.4 million euros ($2.72 million) for their respective wins.

