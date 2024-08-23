Coco Gauff showcases fashion flair to create signature shoe ahead of US Open

Fashionista Coco Gauff strikes again!

The defending U.S. Open champion has channeled her talents into fashion and design, collaborating with New Balance to create a signature shoe inspired by her favorite features.

The Coco CG2, a newer version of last summer’s CG1, combines two vibrant colors — oxidized blue and firefly (yellow-green hue) for a twist that is inspired by New York’s iconic landmarks, the Statue of Liberty and the shining lights of the city.

“I had as much fun designing and collaborating on the Coco CG2,” Gauff said. “My relationship with the New Balance team is incredible, and I’m excited to see what people think of the evolution of this shoe.”

Gauff incorporated geometric-shaped designs on the collar, heel and tongue to enhance on-court stability and flexibility. This design choice is a tribute to the architectural beauty of her favorite city, Paris.

Gauff’s signature is highlighted on the tongues of the shoes along with the back of the left shoe. The back of the right says “two,” which is meant to signify femininity along with grace and power, according to the brand’s site.

The back of the shoe features a trophy as the American champion looks to defend her title in Queens.

Gauff's signature style is currently available in women’s sizes 5-12, retailing at $159.99, and kid’s sizes 10.5-4 for $79.99.

For fans in New York for the U.S. Open, the Coco’s Court pop-up event will take place on Aug. 23 and 24 for an experience that highlights Gauff's favorite activities. The experience includes complimentary tote customization, gaming, sweet treats and a photo booth, according to New Balance's Instagram account.

In 2023, then-19-year-old Gauff became the youngest American to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

The WTA-ranked No. 3 player is seeking her second Grand Slam singles title when the tournament begins on Monday, Aug. 26.

