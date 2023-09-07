How to watch the 2023 US Open women's semifinals, finals

The final days of the 2023 U.S. Open are approaching.

The stakes are at their highest as players will compete to claim the final Grand Slam on the tennis calendar.

For U.S. fans, the tournament has a special twist. There will be an American tennis player in each of the women's semifinals. The last time an American woman lifted up the U.S. Open trophy was in 2017 when Sloane Stephens defeated fellow countrywoman Madison Keys.

Here's everything you need to know to tune into the U.S. Open women's semifinals and finals:

Who is in the U.S. Open women's semifinals?

The semifinals are set between No. 6 Coco Gauff vs. No. 10 Karolina Muchova and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 17 Madison Keys.

When is the U.S. Open women's semifinals?

The semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova is set for 7 p.m. ET. The semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will follow.

How to watch the U.S. Open women's semifinals

Both matches will be available to watch on ESPN.

You can stream the entire tournament with a live TV service provider or watch on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS and Android Devices.

Who is in the U.S. Open women's final?

The women's final will be between the winners of Coco Gauff-Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka-Madison Keys.

When is the U.S. Open women's final?

The women's final will be played on Saturday with the time TBD.

How to watch the U.S. Open women's final:

The women's final can be watched on ESPN.

