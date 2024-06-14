Here's what Taylor Swift said in a letter to Iga Swiatek that brought her to tears

Iga Swiatek received a gift that made her French Open crown so much sweeter.

The 23-year-old Pole, who won her fourth title in Paris on Saturday, shared a photo of a handwritten note she received from Taylor Swift during the singer’s Liverpool stop.

In the photo, Swiatek is seen wearing a hoodie with tears running down her face while holding up the congratulatory note from the pop star.

I'm dead 🥺

Yes, I cried many times during the show.

Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13 🫶🏼🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/JbpRWarbUw — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 14, 2024

Swiatek also shared a video from Swift’s concert, dancing to “Shake It Off.”

Swiatek won her fourth French Open crown on Saturday, defeating Italian rising star Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1.

The win put Swiatek as the top-5 winningest women’s player to capture the title in Paris, surpassing Serena Williams, and Monica Seles, among others. The current record holder is Chris Evert with seven.

Swiatek will carry her momentum to the grass courts of London where she will be the No. 1 seed in singles play at Wimbledon. Her best result to date at the All England Club was in 2023, reaching the quarterfinals.