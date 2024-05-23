Rafael Nadal and Alex Zverev set for epic opener at 2024 French Open

Rafael Nadal is in the French Open field after all, and the 14-time champion was set up with a challenging first-round matchup against Alexander Zverev in Thursday’s draw.

Nadal had been coy about whether he would compete at Roland Garros after two seasons of off-and-on action because of injuries, including a surgically repaired hip that forced him to miss his favorite tournament a year ago.

After a loss at the Italian Open this month, Nadal said he needed to think about whether to play in Paris. But he has been practicing on the red clay at Roland Garros this week and his name was officially in the bracket.

Unseeded.

His matchup against the No. 4-ranked Zverev is a rematch of their 2022 semifinal that ended when Zverev tore ligaments in his right ankle.

The French Open begins on Sunday.

