Roger Federer is among the first to grasp the significance of Rafael Nadal's retirement from tennis, as the Spanish legend competes in the final tournament of his illustrious career.

Ahead of Nadal's match at the 2024 Davis Cup in front of his home crowd in Málaga, Spain, on Tuesday, Federer penned a heartfelt tribute to the 22-time Grand Slam champion, celebrating the extraordinary relationship the two tennis legends have shared over the decades.

"As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional," Federer took to Instagram.

In the lengthy note, Federer touches on how dominant the 14-time French Open singles champion was on clay and the work that was put in just to keep up with the Spaniard on the surface.

"On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground,” he said.

Federer also commented on Nadal’s superstitious tendencies that stood out to the whole tennis world, but especially to those who faced him. Those included “assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear.”

"Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique—it was so you,” Federer said.

As the touching letter continued, Federer, who is five years older than Nadal, reflected on the Spaniard’s emergence to the tennis world and what it was like learning about “this amazing young player from Mallorca.”

"Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud," Federer said.

The two tennis legends have broken barriers in the sport, playing matches in front of record-breaking audiences, organizing charitable exhibitions around the world and supporting each other in each of their foundations.

They even faced off in a match that was played on half-grass and half-clay — surfaces that favored each of the legends.

Nadal takes on Roger Federer in the 'Battle of Surfaces' in May 2007. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

More recently, Federer concluded his career at the Laver Cup in 2022, playing doubles with Nadal.

"It meant everything to me that you were there by my side — not as my rival but as my doubles partner,” Federer said. "Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.”

Nadal's singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp is underway as Spain takes on the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

If the Spaniards win the team event match up, they would advance to the semifinals Friday against Canada or Germany (who meet each other Wednesday). The other quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday: the United States vs. Australia, and defending champion Italy vs. Argentina.

The championship round will be on Sunday.

Federer concluded his letter by saying," Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next."