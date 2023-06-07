What is on the line for the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic French Open men's semifinal?

This blockbuster between No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 3 Djokovic has a lot on the line. Not only does the winner get to advance to the Grand Slam final, but securing the world’s No. 1 ranking is up for grabs.

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2023 French Open moment we all have been waiting for has arrived: a Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz showdown.

This blockbuster between No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 3 Djokovic has a lot on the line. Not only does the winner advance to the Grand Slam final, but securing the world's No. 1 ranking is up for grabs.

If the 20-year-old Spaniard wins, he will leave Paris at the top of the world rankings. If the 36-year-old Serbian wins, he will be one match away from grabbing the No. 1 ranking and earning his 23rd Grand Slam singles title -- a men's record.

The two have faced each other once before at an ATP Masters 1000 in 2022 with the youngster Alcaraz winning.

But if there's one thing you should never do is never count Djokovic out of a Grand Slam. Whether the Serbian is injured or an apparent underdog, he finds a way to prevail on the big stage -- even when the odds are stacked against him.

“Since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match — the semifinal against Novak. Myself, as well,” Alcaraz said after his quarterfinals win on Tuesday. “I really want to play that match.”

A moment later, Alcaraz observed: “If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

That echoed word for word, the phrase Djokovic uttered hours earlier as he looked ahead after winning his quarterfinal match: “It’s definitely the biggest challenge for me, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He’s definitely a guy to beat here. I’m looking forward to that.”

So grab your popcorn as we break down this highly anticipated showdown:

When does Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open?

Djokovic and Alcaraz will take on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, June 9 at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET.

How many times has Carlos Alcaraz played Novak Djokovic?

The two have faced one time prior to the French Open. It was at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid in 2022, in which Alcaraz won 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(5). The match was on outdoor clay.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz:

The men's semifinal will be streamed on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Tennis Channel will cover the action ahead of NBC's broadcast.

Who is expected to win between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

Alcaraz is expected to bear Djokovic, according to our partners at PointsBet.

Alaraz stands at -210 while Djokovic is at +170.

Who is better Federer, Nadal, or Djokovic?

It's tough to compare the three as the stars have all been at the top of tennis at different times.

As far as Grand Slam singles titles, Nadal and Djokovic own the most as they are tied with 22 apiece.

Why Nadal is better than Djokovic?

When it comes to head-to-head wins, Djokovic leads the rivalry 30-29.

The two stars, however, each have 22 Grand Slam singles titles to date.

When it comes to playing on the clay, Nadal has an edge as his game is best suited for the slow surface. Nadal has earned 14 French Open singles titles whereas Djokovic has won two.

