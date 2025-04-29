How much does the Kentucky Derby winner earn? Here's a prize money breakdown

The biggest event in horse racing is upon us.

The Kentucky Derby, which has been held annually on the first Saturday of May since 1875, is back for its 151st edition.

Winning the Derby is a prestigious achievement within the sport and a career-defining moment for the owners and trainers, but the icing on the cake is the record-tying $5 million purse that will be awarded to the top five horses and their jockeys.

With the highly anticipated race approaching, here's a look at the purse and how it's distributed:

Who gets a part of the Kentucky Derby purse in 2025?

Twenty horses compete in the 1.25-mile event, but only the top five finishers in the race will get part of the cash prize.

How much is the Kentucky Derby purse in 2025?

The total purse is $5 million in 2025, equal to 2024 and up from $3 million in 2023.

How much money does the Kentucky Derby winner take home?

The first-place winner will get $3.1 million, with the jockey taking home $310,000.

The second-place finisher will take home $1 million, followed by third-place $500,000, fourth-place $250,000 and fifth-place $150,000.

How does the Kentucky Derby purse compare to other Triple Crown races?

The Kentucky Derby has the highest purse of the Triple Crown races.

Both the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes had $2 million purses in 2024.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article was published in May 2023.

